JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE JKS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

