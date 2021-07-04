John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.79.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
