Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS opened at $383.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.11. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $384.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

