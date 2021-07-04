Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

