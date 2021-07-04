Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 9,500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

