Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 9,500 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
