JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €320.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

FRA:ADS opened at €316.60 ($372.47) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €289.52. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

