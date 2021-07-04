JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 70,531 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.