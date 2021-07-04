JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 275,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 101,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

PAGP stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

