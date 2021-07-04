JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 227,195 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 128.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 64,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

