JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,368 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,859 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,320.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

