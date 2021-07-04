JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.61.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

