JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,777 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of CTS worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CTS by 95.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.