JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of CVR Energy worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 260,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of CVI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

