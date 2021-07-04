Jupiter Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

