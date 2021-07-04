KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Trimmed by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,293 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter.

KAR opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

