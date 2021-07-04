Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.85 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRR. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Karora Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$588.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.