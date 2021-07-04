Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELTF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 2,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

