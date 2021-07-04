Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 389,333 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 389,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,053,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 1,415,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

