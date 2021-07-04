Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $895,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 22.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 311,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,734. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

