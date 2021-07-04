Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,587,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,419,992. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

