Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 150,363 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150,363 shares during the period. Xperi makes up 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $32,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xperi by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. 358,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,560. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

