Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,344 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 173,849 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $12,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 48.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 1,441,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,866. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

