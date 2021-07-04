Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,838 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Omnicell worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

OMCL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.76. 125,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $152.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

