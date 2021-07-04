Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,508 shares.The stock last traded at $33.53 and had previously closed at $33.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

