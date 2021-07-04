Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

