Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,340,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 286.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

