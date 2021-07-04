Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Trading Up 5.4%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

