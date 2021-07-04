KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,668 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 302,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 332,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

