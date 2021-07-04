Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.20 ($1.69). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 128.80 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,257,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.54. The stock has a market cap of £244.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

