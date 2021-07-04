Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $782.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.