Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.