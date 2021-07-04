Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 3.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 8,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,879,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.