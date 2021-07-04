KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

