KnoxFS (new) (KFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,162.00

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. KnoxFS (new) has a market cap of $170,451.85 and approximately $13,162.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00138240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00169622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.41 or 0.99822634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 413,110 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (new)

