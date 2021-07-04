Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

