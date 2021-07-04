Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.