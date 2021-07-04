Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

