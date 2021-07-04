Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 364.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ALLETE by 28.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

