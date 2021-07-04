Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD opened at $60.72 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

