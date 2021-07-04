Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.58 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.