Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $63.60 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

