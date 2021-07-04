Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

