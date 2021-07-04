Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

