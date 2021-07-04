Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.12.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

