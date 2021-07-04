KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0008 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,276.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.81 or 0.01422585 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000245 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

