Lamprell (LON:LAM) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamprell stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.24. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 19.46 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16).

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

