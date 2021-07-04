Lamprell (LON:LAM) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lamprell stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.24. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 19.46 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.46 ($1.16).
Lamprell Company Profile
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.