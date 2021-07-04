Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 224.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

