Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

