Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,879,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.15. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.