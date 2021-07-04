Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $256,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 242,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

